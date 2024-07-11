Norden Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

