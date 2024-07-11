Norden Group LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA
Snap-on Stock Performance
SNA stock opened at $261.34 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.