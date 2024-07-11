Norden Group LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $261.34 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.