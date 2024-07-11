Norden Group LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 152.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MetLife stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

