Norden Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 644.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,500. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Power Stock Up 4.1 %

Solid Power stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $315.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.76. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

