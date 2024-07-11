Norden Group LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.