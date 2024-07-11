Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

