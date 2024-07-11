Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.98.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

