Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,909 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

