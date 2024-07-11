Norden Group LLC Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $720,502,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after buying an additional 229,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $437.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.95. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $437.32.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

