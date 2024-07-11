Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on HDB

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.