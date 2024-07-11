Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,655,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819,689 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,224,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

