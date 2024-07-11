Norden Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

