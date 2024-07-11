Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,303 Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enpro by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $24,026,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,684 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enpro by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Enpro by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.03. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

