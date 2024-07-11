Norden Group LLC Takes $550,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,148,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 298,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after purchasing an additional 151,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $85.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

