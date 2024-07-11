Norden Group LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

