Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Integer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integer stock opened at $114.66 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CL King started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

