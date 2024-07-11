Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $193.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $185.84. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.86 and a beta of 0.96.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

