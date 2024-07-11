Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady Sells 3,750 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NOG opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

