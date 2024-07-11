NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

