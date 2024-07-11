NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.02.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
