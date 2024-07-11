Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.61 and traded as high as $12.04. Novavax shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 5,742,122 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) EPS. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after purchasing an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,350 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Novavax by 467.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

