Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Nutrien has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,012,000 after purchasing an additional 570,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,816,000 after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.