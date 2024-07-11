NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.09

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.09 and traded as high as C$13.97. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 892,060 shares.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. Research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 28,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.76, for a total transaction of C$369,350.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

