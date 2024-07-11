O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

