Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 207,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,750,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $552.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
