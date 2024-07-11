Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Down 4.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 207,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,750,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $552.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 423,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.