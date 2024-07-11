Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W) Trading 1.1% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT (NYSE:OXY.W – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 39.59 and last traded at 39.57. Approximately 42,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 103,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.13.

Occidental Petroleum Corp WT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 39.70.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp WT

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

