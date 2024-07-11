OMG Network Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $40.05 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00044428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

