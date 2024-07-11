OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $61.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

OneMain Stock Up 1.0 %

OneMain stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

