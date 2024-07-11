Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America raised their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.06.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Oshkosh by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

