Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 399,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.