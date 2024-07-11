Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$23.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

