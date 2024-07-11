PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 11% Following Analyst Downgrade

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares were down 11% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 600 to GBX 550. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PageGroup traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 376.24 ($4.82). Approximately 2,822,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 482,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.60 ($5.41).

PageGroup Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 453.76.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

