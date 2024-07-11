Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 26,846,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 55,842,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,697,000 after acquiring an additional 886,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

