PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $18.37 million and $1.24 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

