Patron Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 242.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

