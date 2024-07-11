PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $58.74. 2,415,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,783,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.