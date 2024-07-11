Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $19.40. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 35,248 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penns Woods Bancorp

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,162.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

