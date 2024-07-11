Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $145.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.70%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

