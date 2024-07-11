Peoples Bank OH Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $534.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total value of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

