PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.39. 8,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 109,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEPG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $548.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $168,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $168,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,797 shares of company stock valued at $312,228. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepGen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after buying an additional 2,557,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 68.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepGen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Featured Articles

