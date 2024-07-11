Peter M. Mavoides Sells 12,712 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EPRT opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on EPRT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 400.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,377,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Properties Realty Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.