Peter M. Mavoides Sells 12,712 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EPRT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 70,982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 400.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,377,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.