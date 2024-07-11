Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Up 1%

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.70). Approximately 260,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 642,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.68).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.16) to GBX 256 ($3.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of £2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 917.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 206.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.48.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($107,595.75). Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

