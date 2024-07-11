Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

