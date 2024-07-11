Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PBR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.