PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $112.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

