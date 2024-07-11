Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

