Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $615.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 615 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 594.25 ($7.61), with a volume of 124034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($7.45).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.40) to GBX 535 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.60) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Polar Capital Stock Up 3.8 %

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £613.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,708.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 555.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 493.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13,142.86%.

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital

In other Polar Capital news, insider Gavin Rochussen bought 18,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($129,338.41). Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

See Also

