Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $82.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Polaris traded as low as $73.29 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 150537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

