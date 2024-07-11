PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

