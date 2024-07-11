PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $82.11. PriceSmart shares last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 48,283 shares.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

