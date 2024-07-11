Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

PRME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $666.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.25. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

