Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,877 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $139,599,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after acquiring an additional 795,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.91 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

